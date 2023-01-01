CFP francs to Zambian kwacha today

Convert XPF to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
213.01 zmw

1.00000 XPF = 0.21301 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87111.091390.92441.496771.66840.964518.7718
1 GBP1.1479711.25285104.3841.718351.915381.1072221.5506
1 USD0.916350.79818183.31751.371551.528820.883817.2013
1 INR0.01099810.009579980.012002310.01646170.01834930.01060760.206455

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / ZMW
1 XPF0.21301 ZMW
5 XPF1.06507 ZMW
10 XPF2.13014 ZMW
20 XPF4.26028 ZMW
50 XPF10.65070 ZMW
100 XPF21.30140 ZMW
250 XPF53.25350 ZMW
500 XPF106.50700 ZMW
1000 XPF213.01400 ZMW
2000 XPF426.02800 ZMW
5000 XPF1065.07000 ZMW
10000 XPF2130.14000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / CFP Franc
1 ZMW4.69453 XPF
5 ZMW23.47265 XPF
10 ZMW46.94530 XPF
20 ZMW93.89060 XPF
50 ZMW234.72650 XPF
100 ZMW469.45300 XPF
250 ZMW1173.63250 XPF
500 ZMW2347.26500 XPF
1000 ZMW4694.53000 XPF
2000 ZMW9389.06000 XPF
5000 ZMW23472.65000 XPF
10000 ZMW46945.30000 XPF