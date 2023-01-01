CFP francs to Mozambican meticals today

Convert XPF to MZN at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
583.42 mzn

1.00000 XPF = 0.58342 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3418.63490.9163583.31950.7983081.528581.37155
1 SGD0.746269113.90660.68383562.17870.5957521.140731.02354
1 ZAR0.05366280.071908110.04917324.471150.04283940.08202810.0736011
1 EUR1.09131.4623420.3363190.92660.87121.668141.49677

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Mozambican Metical
1 XPF0.58342 MZN
5 XPF2.91712 MZN
10 XPF5.83425 MZN
20 XPF11.66850 MZN
50 XPF29.17125 MZN
100 XPF58.34250 MZN
250 XPF145.85625 MZN
500 XPF291.71250 MZN
1000 XPF583.42500 MZN
2000 XPF1166.85000 MZN
5000 XPF2917.12500 MZN
10000 XPF5834.25000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / CFP Franc
1 MZN1.71402 XPF
5 MZN8.57010 XPF
10 MZN17.14020 XPF
20 MZN34.28040 XPF
50 MZN85.70100 XPF
100 MZN171.40200 XPF
250 MZN428.50500 XPF
500 MZN857.01000 XPF
1000 MZN1714.02000 XPF
2000 MZN3428.04000 XPF
5000 MZN8570.10000 XPF
10000 MZN17140.20000 XPF