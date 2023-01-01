CFP francs to Cambodian riels today

1,000 xpf
37,565.10 khr

1.00000 XPF = 37.56510 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:41
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Cambodian Riel
1 XPF37.56510 KHR
5 XPF187.82550 KHR
10 XPF375.65100 KHR
20 XPF751.30200 KHR
50 XPF1878.25500 KHR
100 XPF3756.51000 KHR
250 XPF9391.27500 KHR
500 XPF18782.55000 KHR
1000 XPF37565.10000 KHR
2000 XPF75130.20000 KHR
5000 XPF187825.50000 KHR
10000 XPF375651.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / CFP Franc
1 KHR0.02662 XPF
5 KHR0.13310 XPF
10 KHR0.26620 XPF
20 KHR0.53241 XPF
50 KHR1.33102 XPF
100 KHR2.66205 XPF
250 KHR6.65512 XPF
500 KHR13.31025 XPF
1000 KHR26.62050 XPF
2000 KHR53.24100 XPF
5000 KHR133.10250 XPF
10000 KHR266.20500 XPF