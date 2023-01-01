CFP francs to Tunisian dinars today

Convert XPF to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
28.377 tnd

1.00000 XPF = 0.02838 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:47
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Tunisian Dinar
1 XPF0.02838 TND
5 XPF0.14189 TND
10 XPF0.28377 TND
20 XPF0.56754 TND
50 XPF1.41886 TND
100 XPF2.83772 TND
250 XPF7.09430 TND
500 XPF14.18860 TND
1000 XPF28.37720 TND
2000 XPF56.75440 TND
5000 XPF141.88600 TND
10000 XPF283.77200 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / CFP Franc
1 TND35.23960 XPF
5 TND176.19800 XPF
10 TND352.39600 XPF
20 TND704.79200 XPF
50 TND1761.98000 XPF
100 TND3523.96000 XPF
250 TND8809.90000 XPF
500 TND17619.80000 XPF
1000 TND35239.60000 XPF
2000 TND70479.20000 XPF
5000 TND176198.00000 XPF
10000 TND352396.00000 XPF