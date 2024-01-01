Kenyan Shilling (KES)
Currency name
Kenyan Shilling
Currency symbol
Ksh
KES exchange rates
|USD
|SGD
|NGN
|CAD
|EUR
|GBP
|AUD
|INR
|From KES
|0.00751
|0.01009
|11.71800
|0.01020
|0.00691
|0.00591
|0.01150
|0.62378
|To KES
|133.10000
|99.13230
|0.08534
|98.06590
|144.67300
|169.33600
|86.92100
|1.60313
