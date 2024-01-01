Kenyan Shilling (KES)

Currency name

Kenyan Shilling

Ksh

KES exchange rates

 USD SGD NGN CAD EUR GBP AUD INR
From KES0.00751 0.01009 11.71800 0.01020 0.00691 0.00591 0.01150 0.62378
To KES133.10000 99.13230 0.08534 98.06590 144.67300 169.33600 86.92100 1.60313

