Kenyan shillings to Egyptian pounds today

Convert KES to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
353.54 egp

1.000 KES = 0.3535 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8051.4731.6580.96818.227
1 GBP1.17111.279106.3131.7251.9411.13421.34
1 USD0.9160.782183.1511.3491.5180.88716.69
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Egyptian Pound
1 KES0.35354 EGP
5 KES1.76770 EGP
10 KES3.53541 EGP
20 KES7.07082 EGP
50 KES17.67705 EGP
100 KES35.35410 EGP
250 KES88.38525 EGP
500 KES176.77050 EGP
1000 KES353.54100 EGP
2000 KES707.08200 EGP
5000 KES1,767.70500 EGP
10000 KES3,535.41000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kenyan Shilling
1 EGP2.82853 KES
5 EGP14.14265 KES
10 EGP28.28530 KES
20 EGP56.57060 KES
50 EGP141.42650 KES
100 EGP282.85300 KES
250 EGP707.13250 KES
500 EGP1,414.26500 KES
1000 EGP2,828.53000 KES
2000 EGP5,657.06000 KES
5000 EGP14,142.65000 KES
10000 EGP28,285.30000 KES