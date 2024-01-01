Kenyan shillings to Canadian dollars today

Convert KES to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
10.18 cad

1.000 KES = 0.01018 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:09
Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.341,495.981.3490.9160.7821.51883.156
1 SGD0.74611,116.531.0070.6830.5841.13362.063
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.056
1 CAD0.7410.9931,108.7910.6790.581.12561.633

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Canadian Dollar
1 KES0.01018 CAD
5 KES0.05088 CAD
10 KES0.10176 CAD
20 KES0.20351 CAD
50 KES0.50878 CAD
100 KES1.01757 CAD
250 KES2.54392 CAD
500 KES5.08785 CAD
1000 KES10.17570 CAD
2000 KES20.35140 CAD
5000 KES50.87850 CAD
10000 KES101.75700 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 CAD98.27310 KES
5 CAD491.36550 KES
10 CAD982.73100 KES
20 CAD1,965.46200 KES
50 CAD4,913.65500 KES
100 CAD9,827.31000 KES
250 CAD24,568.27500 KES
500 CAD49,136.55000 KES
1000 CAD98,273.10000 KES
2000 CAD196,546.20000 KES
5000 CAD491,365.50000 KES
10000 CAD982,731.00000 KES