Kenyan shillings to Euros today

Convert KES to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
6.91 eur

1.000 KES = 0.006906 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:10
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Euro
1 KES0.00691 EUR
5 KES0.03453 EUR
10 KES0.06906 EUR
20 KES0.13813 EUR
50 KES0.34532 EUR
100 KES0.69063 EUR
250 KES1.72658 EUR
500 KES3.45316 EUR
1000 KES6.90632 EUR
2000 KES13.81264 EUR
5000 KES34.53160 EUR
10000 KES69.06320 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Kenyan Shilling
1 EUR144.79500 KES
5 EUR723.97500 KES
10 EUR1,447.95000 KES
20 EUR2,895.90000 KES
50 EUR7,239.75000 KES
100 EUR14,479.50000 KES
250 EUR36,198.75000 KES
500 EUR72,397.50000 KES
1000 EUR144,795.00000 KES
2000 EUR289,590.00000 KES
5000 EUR723,975.00000 KES
10000 EUR1,447,950.00000 KES