Kenyan shillings to Australian dollars today

Convert KES to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
11.45 aud

1.000 KES = 0.01145 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:07
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Australian Dollar
1 KES0.01145 AUD
5 KES0.05725 AUD
10 KES0.11451 AUD
20 KES0.22902 AUD
50 KES0.57254 AUD
100 KES1.14508 AUD
250 KES2.86270 AUD
500 KES5.72540 AUD
1000 KES11.45080 AUD
2000 KES22.90160 AUD
5000 KES57.25400 AUD
10000 KES114.50800 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 AUD87.33040 KES
5 AUD436.65200 KES
10 AUD873.30400 KES
20 AUD1,746.60800 KES
50 AUD4,366.52000 KES
100 AUD8,733.04000 KES
250 AUD21,832.60000 KES
500 AUD43,665.20000 KES
1000 AUD87,330.40000 KES
2000 AUD174,660.80000 KES
5000 AUD436,652.00000 KES
10000 AUD873,304.00000 KES