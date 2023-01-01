5 Egyptian pounds to Kenyan shillings

Convert EGP to KES at the real exchange rate

5 egp
25 kes

1.00000 EGP = 4.94660 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:00
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kenyan Shilling
1 EGP4.94660 KES
5 EGP24.73300 KES
10 EGP49.46600 KES
20 EGP98.93200 KES
50 EGP247.33000 KES
100 EGP494.66000 KES
250 EGP1236.65000 KES
500 EGP2473.30000 KES
1000 EGP4946.60000 KES
2000 EGP9893.20000 KES
5000 EGP24733.00000 KES
10000 EGP49466.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Egyptian Pound
1 KES0.20216 EGP
5 KES1.01080 EGP
10 KES2.02159 EGP
20 KES4.04318 EGP
50 KES10.10795 EGP
100 KES20.21590 EGP
250 KES50.53975 EGP
500 KES101.07950 EGP
1000 KES202.15900 EGP
2000 KES404.31800 EGP
5000 KES1010.79500 EGP
10000 KES2021.59000 EGP