Kenyan shillings to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert KES to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
300.49 mru

1.000 KES = 0.3005 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:13
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 KES0.30049 MRU
5 KES1.50247 MRU
10 KES3.00493 MRU
20 KES6.00986 MRU
50 KES15.02465 MRU
100 KES30.04930 MRU
250 KES75.12325 MRU
500 KES150.24650 MRU
1000 KES300.49300 MRU
2000 KES600.98600 MRU
5000 KES1,502.46500 MRU
10000 KES3,004.93000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Kenyan Shilling
1 MRU3.32786 KES
5 MRU16.63930 KES
10 MRU33.27860 KES
20 MRU66.55720 KES
50 MRU166.39300 KES
100 MRU332.78600 KES
250 MRU831.96500 KES
500 MRU1,663.93000 KES
1000 MRU3,327.86000 KES
2000 MRU6,655.72000 KES
5000 MRU16,639.30000 KES
10000 MRU33,278.60000 KES