2000 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Kenyan shillings

Convert MRU to KES at the real exchange rate

2000 mru
7728 kes

1.00000 MRU = 3.86409 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:51
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Kenyan Shilling
1 MRU3.86409 KES
5 MRU19.32045 KES
10 MRU38.64090 KES
20 MRU77.28180 KES
50 MRU193.20450 KES
100 MRU386.40900 KES
250 MRU966.02250 KES
500 MRU1932.04500 KES
1000 MRU3864.09000 KES
2000 MRU7728.18000 KES
5000 MRU19320.45000 KES
10000 MRU38640.90000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 KES0.25879 MRU
5 KES1.29397 MRU
10 KES2.58793 MRU
20 KES5.17586 MRU
50 KES12.93965 MRU
100 KES25.87930 MRU
250 KES64.69825 MRU
500 KES129.39650 MRU
1000 KES258.79300 MRU
2000 KES517.58600 MRU
5000 KES1293.96500 MRU
10000 KES2587.93000 MRU