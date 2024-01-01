Kenyan shillings to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert KES to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
118,523 idr

1.000 KES = 118.5 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:13
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8171.4731.6580.96818.227
1 GBP1.17111.279106.3221.7251.9411.13321.339
1 USD0.9160.782183.1591.3491.5180.88716.69
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KES118.52300 IDR
5 KES592.61500 IDR
10 KES1,185.23000 IDR
20 KES2,370.46000 IDR
50 KES5,926.15000 IDR
100 KES11,852.30000 IDR
250 KES29,630.75000 IDR
500 KES59,261.50000 IDR
1000 KES118,523.00000 IDR
2000 KES237,046.00000 IDR
5000 KES592,615.00000 IDR
10000 KES1,185,230.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Kenyan Shilling
1 IDR0.00844 KES
5 IDR0.04219 KES
10 IDR0.08437 KES
20 IDR0.16874 KES
50 IDR0.42186 KES
100 IDR0.84372 KES
250 IDR2.10929 KES
500 IDR4.21858 KES
1000 IDR8.43716 KES
2000 IDR16.87432 KES
5000 IDR42.18580 KES
10000 IDR84.37160 KES