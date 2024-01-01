1 Indonesian rupiah to Kenyan shillings

Convert IDR to KES at the real exchange rate

1 idr
0 kes

Rp1.000 IDR = Ksh0.008293 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:00
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

IDR to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KES
1 IDR to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00840.0084
Low0.00800.0078
Average0.00820.0080
Change3.81%3.46%
View full history

1 IDR to KES stats

The performance of IDR to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0084 and a 30 day low of 0.0080. This means the 30 day average was 0.0082. The change for IDR to KES was 3.81.

The performance of IDR to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0084 and a 90 day low of 0.0078. This means the 90 day average was 0.0080. The change for IDR to KES was 3.46.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.960.9061.3091.4881.3550.7637.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10492.67111.4441.6431.4950.8438.608
1 SGD0.76464.1650.69211.1371.0350.5835.96

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiah

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Kenyan Shilling
1 IDR0.00829 KES
5 IDR0.04147 KES
10 IDR0.08293 KES
20 IDR0.16586 KES
50 IDR0.41465 KES
100 IDR0.82931 KES
250 IDR2.07327 KES
500 IDR4.14654 KES
1000 IDR8.29308 KES
2000 IDR16.58616 KES
5000 IDR41.46540 KES
10000 IDR82.93080 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KES120.58300 IDR
5 KES602.91500 IDR
10 KES1,205.83000 IDR
20 KES2,411.66000 IDR
50 KES6,029.15000 IDR
100 KES12,058.30000 IDR
250 KES30,145.75000 IDR
500 KES60,291.50000 IDR
1000 KES120,583.00000 IDR
2000 KES241,166.00000 IDR
5000 KES602,915.00000 IDR
10000 KES1,205,830.00000 IDR