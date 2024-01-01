Kenyan shillings to Omani rials today

Convert KES to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
2.907 omr

1.000 KES = 0.002907 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:13
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Omani Rial
1 KES0.00291 OMR
5 KES0.01454 OMR
10 KES0.02907 OMR
20 KES0.05814 OMR
50 KES0.14535 OMR
100 KES0.29070 OMR
250 KES0.72676 OMR
500 KES1.45352 OMR
1000 KES2.90704 OMR
2000 KES5.81408 OMR
5000 KES14.53520 OMR
10000 KES29.07040 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Kenyan Shilling
1 OMR343.99200 KES
5 OMR1,719.96000 KES
10 OMR3,439.92000 KES
20 OMR6,879.84000 KES
50 OMR17,199.60000 KES
100 OMR34,399.20000 KES
250 OMR85,998.00000 KES
500 OMR171,996.00000 KES
1000 OMR343,992.00000 KES
2000 OMR687,984.00000 KES
5000 OMR1,719,960.00000 KES
10000 OMR3,439,920.00000 KES