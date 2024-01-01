Kenyan shillings to Omani rials today

Convert KES to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
2.979 omr

Ksh1.000 KES = ر.ع.0.002979 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
1 KES to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00300.0030
Low0.00290.0028
Average0.00300.0029
Change0.77%2.16%
1 KES to OMR stats

The performance of KES to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0030 and a 30 day low of 0.0029. This means the 30 day average was 0.0030. The change for KES to OMR was 0.77.

The performance of KES to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0030 and a 90 day low of 0.0028. This means the 90 day average was 0.0029. The change for KES to OMR was 2.16.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Omani Rial
1 KES0,00298 OMR
5 KES0,01489 OMR
10 KES0,02979 OMR
20 KES0,05958 OMR
50 KES0,14895 OMR
100 KES0,29790 OMR
250 KES0,74474 OMR
500 KES1,48948 OMR
1000 KES2,97895 OMR
2000 KES5,95790 OMR
5000 KES14,89475 OMR
10000 KES29,78950 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Kenyan Shilling
1 OMR335,68800 KES
5 OMR1.678,44000 KES
10 OMR3.356,88000 KES
20 OMR6.713,76000 KES
50 OMR16.784,40000 KES
100 OMR33.568,80000 KES
250 OMR83.922,00000 KES
500 OMR167.844,00000 KES
1000 OMR335.688,00000 KES
2000 OMR671.376,00000 KES
5000 OMR1.678.440,00000 KES
10000 OMR3.356.880,00000 KES