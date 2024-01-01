Kenyan shillings to Nigerian nairas today
Convert KES to NGN at the real exchange rate
|1 KES to NGN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11.9085
|11.9085
|Low
|10.2476
|8.1362
|Average
|11.5455
|10.5900
|Change
|15.45%
|13.96%
1 KES to NGN stats
The performance of KES to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.9085 and a 30 day low of 10.2476. This means the 30 day average was 11.5455. The change for KES to NGN was 15.45.
The performance of KES to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.9085 and a 90 day low of 8.1362. This means the 90 day average was 10.5900. The change for KES to NGN was 13.96.
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Nigerian nairas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KES to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling
|Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Nigerian Naira
|1 KES
|11,83080 NGN
|5 KES
|59,15400 NGN
|10 KES
|118,30800 NGN
|20 KES
|236,61600 NGN
|50 KES
|591,54000 NGN
|100 KES
|1.183,08000 NGN
|250 KES
|2.957,70000 NGN
|500 KES
|5.915,40000 NGN
|1000 KES
|11.830,80000 NGN
|2000 KES
|23.661,60000 NGN
|5000 KES
|59.154,00000 NGN
|10000 KES
|118.308,00000 NGN