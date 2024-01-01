5,000 Kenyan shillings to Nigerian nairas

Convert KES to NGN at the real exchange rate

5,000 kes
59,154 ngn

Ksh1.000 KES = ₦11.83 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KES to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.908511.9085
Low10.24768.1362
Average11.545510.5900
Change15.45%13.96%
View full history

1 KES to NGN stats

The performance of KES to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.9085 and a 30 day low of 10.2476. This means the 30 day average was 11.5455. The change for KES to NGN was 15.45.

The performance of KES to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.9085 and a 90 day low of 8.1362. This means the 90 day average was 10.5900. The change for KES to NGN was 13.96.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Nigerian Naira
1 KES11,83080 NGN
5 KES59,15400 NGN
10 KES118,30800 NGN
20 KES236,61600 NGN
50 KES591,54000 NGN
100 KES1.183,08000 NGN
250 KES2.957,70000 NGN
500 KES5.915,40000 NGN
1000 KES11.830,80000 NGN
2000 KES23.661,60000 NGN
5000 KES59.154,00000 NGN
10000 KES118.308,00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Kenyan Shilling
1 NGN0,08453 KES
5 NGN0,42263 KES
10 NGN0,84525 KES
20 NGN1,69050 KES
50 NGN4,22626 KES
100 NGN8,45252 KES
250 NGN21,13130 KES
500 NGN42,26260 KES
1000 NGN84,52520 KES
2000 NGN169,05040 KES
5000 NGN422,62600 KES
10000 NGN845,25200 KES