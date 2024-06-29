Kenyan shilling to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kenyan shilling to Nigerian nairas is currently 11,831 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kenyan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.647% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kenyan shilling to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 11,945 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 11,649 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -1.696% decrease in value.