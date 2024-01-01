Kenyan shillings to Surinamese dollars today

Convert KES to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
265.30 srd

1.000 KES = 0.2653 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:30
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Surinamese Dollar
1 KES0.26530 SRD
5 KES1.32649 SRD
10 KES2.65298 SRD
20 KES5.30596 SRD
50 KES13.26490 SRD
100 KES26.52980 SRD
250 KES66.32450 SRD
500 KES132.64900 SRD
1000 KES265.29800 SRD
2000 KES530.59600 SRD
5000 KES1,326.49000 SRD
10000 KES2,652.98000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 SRD3.76935 KES
5 SRD18.84675 KES
10 SRD37.69350 KES
20 SRD75.38700 KES
50 SRD188.46750 KES
100 SRD376.93500 KES
250 SRD942.33750 KES
500 SRD1,884.67500 KES
1000 SRD3,769.35000 KES
2000 SRD7,538.70000 KES
5000 SRD18,846.75000 KES
10000 SRD37,693.50000 KES