1,000 kes
133.53 mdl

1.000 KES = 0.1335 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:13
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Moldovan Leu
1 KES0.13353 MDL
5 KES0.66765 MDL
10 KES1.33530 MDL
20 KES2.67060 MDL
50 KES6.67650 MDL
100 KES13.35300 MDL
250 KES33.38250 MDL
500 KES66.76500 MDL
1000 KES133.53000 MDL
2000 KES267.06000 MDL
5000 KES667.65000 MDL
10000 KES1,335.30000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Kenyan Shilling
1 MDL7.48897 KES
5 MDL37.44485 KES
10 MDL74.88970 KES
20 MDL149.77940 KES
50 MDL374.44850 KES
100 MDL748.89700 KES
250 MDL1,872.24250 KES
500 MDL3,744.48500 KES
1000 MDL7,488.97000 KES
2000 MDL14,977.94000 KES
5000 MDL37,444.85000 KES
10000 MDL74,889.70000 KES