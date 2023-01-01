5 Moldovan leus to Kenyan shillings

Convert MDL to KES at the real exchange rate

5 mdl
43 kes

1.00000 MDL = 8.57945 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.79330518.84671.36121.517883.36851.64421.3394
1 GBP1.26055123.75721.715861.91326105.092.072591.68838
1 ZAR0.05305970.042092510.07222480.08053384.423510.08724050.0710681
1 CAD0.7346460.58279813.845711.1150461.24631.20790.983985

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Kenyan Shilling
1 MDL8.57945 KES
5 MDL42.89725 KES
10 MDL85.79450 KES
20 MDL171.58900 KES
50 MDL428.97250 KES
100 MDL857.94500 KES
250 MDL2144.86250 KES
500 MDL4289.72500 KES
1000 MDL8579.45000 KES
2000 MDL17158.90000 KES
5000 MDL42897.25000 KES
10000 MDL85794.50000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Moldovan Leu
1 KES0.11656 MDL
5 KES0.58279 MDL
10 KES1.16558 MDL
20 KES2.33116 MDL
50 KES5.82790 MDL
100 KES11.65580 MDL
250 KES29.13950 MDL
500 KES58.27900 MDL
1000 KES116.55800 MDL
2000 KES233.11600 MDL
5000 KES582.79000 MDL
10000 KES1165.58000 MDL