Kenyan shillings to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert KES to PGK at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
28.25 pgk

1.000 KES = 0.02825 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.341,501.711.3490.9160.7821.51883.166
1 SGD0.74611,120.851.0070.6830.5841.13362.074
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7410.9931,113.0810.6790.581.12661.643

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 KES0.02825 PGK
5 KES0.14124 PGK
10 KES0.28247 PGK
20 KES0.56495 PGK
50 KES1.41237 PGK
100 KES2.82474 PGK
250 KES7.06185 PGK
500 KES14.12370 PGK
1000 KES28.24740 PGK
2000 KES56.49480 PGK
5000 KES141.23700 PGK
10000 KES282.47400 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Kenyan Shilling
1 PGK35.40150 KES
5 PGK177.00750 KES
10 PGK354.01500 KES
20 PGK708.03000 KES
50 PGK1,770.07500 KES
100 PGK3,540.15000 KES
250 PGK8,850.37500 KES
500 PGK17,700.75000 KES
1000 PGK35,401.50000 KES
2000 PGK70,803.00000 KES
5000 PGK177,007.50000 KES
10000 PGK354,015.00000 KES