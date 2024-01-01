Kenyan shillings to Gambian dalasis today

Convert KES to GMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
512.25 gmd

1.000 KES = 0.5123 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:00
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Gambian Dalasi
1 KES0.51225 GMD
5 KES2.56126 GMD
10 KES5.12251 GMD
20 KES10.24502 GMD
50 KES25.61255 GMD
100 KES51.22510 GMD
250 KES128.06275 GMD
500 KES256.12550 GMD
1000 KES512.25100 GMD
2000 KES1,024.50200 GMD
5000 KES2,561.25500 GMD
10000 KES5,122.51000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Kenyan Shilling
1 GMD1.95217 KES
5 GMD9.76085 KES
10 GMD19.52170 KES
20 GMD39.04340 KES
50 GMD97.60850 KES
100 GMD195.21700 KES
250 GMD488.04250 KES
500 GMD976.08500 KES
1000 GMD1,952.17000 KES
2000 GMD3,904.34000 KES
5000 GMD9,760.85000 KES
10000 GMD19,521.70000 KES