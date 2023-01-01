5000 Gambian dalasis to Kenyan shillings

Convert GMD to KES at the real exchange rate

5,000 gmd
11,390 kes

1.00000 GMD = 2.27796 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:42
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Kenyan Shilling
1 GMD2.27796 KES
5 GMD11.38980 KES
10 GMD22.77960 KES
20 GMD45.55920 KES
50 GMD113.89800 KES
100 GMD227.79600 KES
250 GMD569.49000 KES
500 GMD1138.98000 KES
1000 GMD2277.96000 KES
2000 GMD4555.92000 KES
5000 GMD11389.80000 KES
10000 GMD22779.60000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Gambian Dalasi
1 KES0.43899 GMD
5 KES2.19495 GMD
10 KES4.38989 GMD
20 KES8.77978 GMD
50 KES21.94945 GMD
100 KES43.89890 GMD
250 KES109.74725 GMD
500 KES219.49450 GMD
1000 KES438.98900 GMD
2000 KES877.97800 GMD
5000 KES2194.94500 GMD
10000 KES4389.89000 GMD