Kenyan shillings to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert KES to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
3,791.61 crc

1.000 KES = 3.792 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:09
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Costa Rican Colón
1 KES3.79161 CRC
5 KES18.95805 CRC
10 KES37.91610 CRC
20 KES75.83220 CRC
50 KES189.58050 CRC
100 KES379.16100 CRC
250 KES947.90250 CRC
500 KES1,895.80500 CRC
1000 KES3,791.61000 CRC
2000 KES7,583.22000 CRC
5000 KES18,958.05000 CRC
10000 KES37,916.10000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Kenyan Shilling
1 CRC0.26374 KES
5 CRC1.31870 KES
10 CRC2.63740 KES
20 CRC5.27480 KES
50 CRC13.18700 KES
100 CRC26.37400 KES
250 CRC65.93500 KES
500 CRC131.87000 KES
1000 CRC263.74000 KES
2000 CRC527.48000 KES
5000 CRC1,318.70000 KES
10000 CRC2,637.40000 KES