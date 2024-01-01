Kenyan shillings to Serbian dinars today

Convert KES to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
809.62 rsd

1.000 KES = 0.8096 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:17
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8341.4741.6590.96818.228
1 GBP1.17111.279106.3321.7251.9421.13321.338
1 USD0.9160.782183.1661.3491.5190.88716.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Serbian Dinar
1 KES0.80962 RSD
5 KES4.04808 RSD
10 KES8.09616 RSD
20 KES16.19232 RSD
50 KES40.48080 RSD
100 KES80.96160 RSD
250 KES202.40400 RSD
500 KES404.80800 RSD
1000 KES809.61600 RSD
2000 KES1,619.23200 RSD
5000 KES4,048.08000 RSD
10000 KES8,096.16000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 RSD1.23515 KES
5 RSD6.17575 KES
10 RSD12.35150 KES
20 RSD24.70300 KES
50 RSD61.75750 KES
100 RSD123.51500 KES
250 RSD308.78750 KES
500 RSD617.57500 KES
1000 RSD1,235.15000 KES
2000 RSD2,470.30000 KES
5000 RSD6,175.75000 KES
10000 RSD12,351.50000 KES