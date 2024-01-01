Kenyan shillings to Saudi riyals today

Convert KES to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
28.29 sar

1.000 KES = 0.02829 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:15
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8341.4741.6590.96818.228
1 GBP1.17111.279106.3321.7251.9421.13321.338
1 USD0.9160.782183.1661.3491.5190.88716.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Saudi Riyal
1 KES0.02829 SAR
5 KES0.14143 SAR
10 KES0.28285 SAR
20 KES0.56571 SAR
50 KES1.41426 SAR
100 KES2.82853 SAR
250 KES7.07133 SAR
500 KES14.14265 SAR
1000 KES28.28530 SAR
2000 KES56.57060 SAR
5000 KES141.42650 SAR
10000 KES282.85300 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Kenyan Shilling
1 SAR35.35400 KES
5 SAR176.77000 KES
10 SAR353.54000 KES
20 SAR707.08000 KES
50 SAR1,767.70000 KES
100 SAR3,535.40000 KES
250 SAR8,838.50000 KES
500 SAR17,677.00000 KES
1000 SAR35,354.00000 KES
2000 SAR70,708.00000 KES
5000 SAR176,770.00000 KES
10000 SAR353,540.00000 KES