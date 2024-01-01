Kenyan shillings to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert KES to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
428.45 etb

1.000 KES = 0.4284 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.341,4961.3490.9160.7821.51883.151
1 SGD0.74611,116.581.0070.6830.5841.13362.063
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.056
1 CAD0.7410.9931,108.8510.6790.581.12561.632

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Ethiopian Birr
1 KES0.42845 ETB
5 KES2.14225 ETB
10 KES4.28449 ETB
20 KES8.56898 ETB
50 KES21.42245 ETB
100 KES42.84490 ETB
250 KES107.11225 ETB
500 KES214.22450 ETB
1000 KES428.44900 ETB
2000 KES856.89800 ETB
5000 KES2,142.24500 ETB
10000 KES4,284.49000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Kenyan Shilling
1 ETB2.33400 KES
5 ETB11.67000 KES
10 ETB23.34000 KES
20 ETB46.68000 KES
50 ETB116.70000 KES
100 ETB233.40000 KES
250 ETB583.50000 KES
500 ETB1,167.00000 KES
1000 ETB2,334.00000 KES
2000 ETB4,668.00000 KES
5000 ETB11,670.00000 KES
10000 ETB23,340.00000 KES