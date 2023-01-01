500 Ethiopian birrs to Kenyan shillings

Convert ETB to KES at the real exchange rate

500 etb
1,361 kes

1.00000 ETB = 2.72163 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.090490.83851.494011.662580.9636518.7472
1 GBP1.1494311.25335104.4131.717281.911031.1076421.5488
1 USD0.91710.797862183.30751.370151.524740.8837517.193
1 INR0.01100850.009577310.012003710.01644690.01830250.01060830.20638

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Kenyan Shilling
1 ETB2.72163 KES
5 ETB13.60815 KES
10 ETB27.21630 KES
20 ETB54.43260 KES
50 ETB136.08150 KES
100 ETB272.16300 KES
250 ETB680.40750 KES
500 ETB1360.81500 KES
1000 ETB2721.63000 KES
2000 ETB5443.26000 KES
5000 ETB13608.15000 KES
10000 ETB27216.30000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Ethiopian Birr
1 KES0.36743 ETB
5 KES1.83713 ETB
10 KES3.67427 ETB
20 KES7.34854 ETB
50 KES18.37135 ETB
100 KES36.74270 ETB
250 KES91.85675 ETB
500 KES183.71350 ETB
1000 KES367.42700 ETB
2000 KES734.85400 ETB
5000 KES1837.13500 ETB
10000 KES3674.27000 ETB