Kenyan shillings to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert KES to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
65.99 svc

1.000 KES = 0.06599 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.341,497.581.3490.9160.7821.51983.143
1 SGD0.74611,117.761.0070.6830.5841.13462.056
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.056
1 CAD0.7410.9931,109.9810.6790.581.12661.624

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Salvadoran Colón
1 KES0.06599 SVC
5 KES0.32996 SVC
10 KES0.65993 SVC
20 KES1.31986 SVC
50 KES3.29964 SVC
100 KES6.59929 SVC
250 KES16.49822 SVC
500 KES32.99645 SVC
1000 KES65.99290 SVC
2000 KES131.98580 SVC
5000 KES329.96450 SVC
10000 KES659.92900 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Kenyan Shilling
1 SVC15.15310 KES
5 SVC75.76550 KES
10 SVC151.53100 KES
20 SVC303.06200 KES
50 SVC757.65500 KES
100 SVC1,515.31000 KES
250 SVC3,788.27500 KES
500 SVC7,576.55000 KES
1000 SVC15,153.10000 KES
2000 SVC30,306.20000 KES
5000 SVC75,765.50000 KES
10000 SVC151,531.00000 KES