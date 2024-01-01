Kenyan shillings to South African rand today

Convert KES to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
141.07 zar

1.000 KES = 0.1411 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:20
Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.341,496.661.3490.9160.7821.51983.158
1 SGD0.74611,117.081.0070.6830.5841.13462.068
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.056
1 CAD0.7410.9931,109.2510.6790.581.12661.633

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / South African Rand
1 KES0.14107 ZAR
5 KES0.70537 ZAR
10 KES1.41074 ZAR
20 KES2.82148 ZAR
50 KES7.05370 ZAR
100 KES14.10740 ZAR
250 KES35.26850 ZAR
500 KES70.53700 ZAR
1000 KES141.07400 ZAR
2000 KES282.14800 ZAR
5000 KES705.37000 ZAR
10000 KES1,410.74000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Kenyan Shilling
1 ZAR7.08848 KES
5 ZAR35.44240 KES
10 ZAR70.88480 KES
20 ZAR141.76960 KES
50 ZAR354.42400 KES
100 ZAR708.84800 KES
250 ZAR1,772.12000 KES
500 ZAR3,544.24000 KES
1000 ZAR7,088.48000 KES
2000 ZAR14,176.96000 KES
5000 ZAR35,442.40000 KES
10000 ZAR70,884.80000 KES