1,000 kes
626.37 btn

1.000 KES = 0.6264 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:08
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KES0.62637 BTN
5 KES3.13184 BTN
10 KES6.26367 BTN
20 KES12.52734 BTN
50 KES31.31835 BTN
100 KES62.63670 BTN
250 KES156.59175 BTN
500 KES313.18350 BTN
1000 KES626.36700 BTN
2000 KES1,252.73400 BTN
5000 KES3,131.83500 BTN
10000 KES6,263.67000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Kenyan Shilling
1 BTN1.59651 KES
5 BTN7.98255 KES
10 BTN15.96510 KES
20 BTN31.93020 KES
50 BTN79.82550 KES
100 BTN159.65100 KES
250 BTN399.12750 KES
500 BTN798.25500 KES
1000 BTN1,596.51000 KES
2000 BTN3,193.02000 KES
5000 BTN7,982.55000 KES
10000 BTN15,965.10000 KES