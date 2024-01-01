Kenyan shillings to Japanese yen today

Convert KES to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
1,141 jpy

1.000 KES = 1.141 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:13
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8241.4731.6580.96818.228
1 GBP1.17111.279106.331.7251.9411.13321.34
1 USD0.9160.782183.1651.3491.5180.88716.691
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Japanese Yen
1 KES1.14051 JPY
5 KES5.70255 JPY
10 KES11.40510 JPY
20 KES22.81020 JPY
50 KES57.02550 JPY
100 KES114.05100 JPY
250 KES285.12750 JPY
500 KES570.25500 JPY
1000 KES1,140.51000 JPY
2000 KES2,281.02000 JPY
5000 KES5,702.55000 JPY
10000 KES11,405.10000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kenyan Shilling
100 JPY87.68020 KES
1000 JPY876.80200 KES
1500 JPY1,315.20300 KES
2000 JPY1,753.60400 KES
3000 JPY2,630.40600 KES
5000 JPY4,384.01000 KES
5400 JPY4,734.73080 KES
10000 JPY8,768.02000 KES
15000 JPY13,152.03000 KES
20000 JPY17,536.04000 KES
25000 JPY21,920.05000 KES
30000 JPY26,304.06000 KES