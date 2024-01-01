Kenyan shillings to Mauritian rupees today

Convert KES to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
347.59 mur

1.000 KES = 0.3476 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.341,507.421.3490.9160.7821.51883.159
1 SGD0.74611,125.111.0070.6830.5841.13362.069
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7410.9931,117.3110.6790.581.12661.638

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mauritian Rupee
1 KES0.34759 MUR
5 KES1.73797 MUR
10 KES3.47593 MUR
20 KES6.95186 MUR
50 KES17.37965 MUR
100 KES34.75930 MUR
250 KES86.89825 MUR
500 KES173.79650 MUR
1000 KES347.59300 MUR
2000 KES695.18600 MUR
5000 KES1,737.96500 MUR
10000 KES3,475.93000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 MUR2.87693 KES
5 MUR14.38465 KES
10 MUR28.76930 KES
20 MUR57.53860 KES
50 MUR143.84650 KES
100 MUR287.69300 KES
250 MUR719.23250 KES
500 MUR1,438.46500 KES
1000 MUR2,876.93000 KES
2000 MUR5,753.86000 KES
5000 MUR14,384.65000 KES
10000 MUR28,769.30000 KES