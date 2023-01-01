2000 Mauritian rupees to Kenyan shillings

Convert MUR to KES at the real exchange rate

2000 mur
6934 kes

1.00000 MUR = 3.46719 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:49
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 MUR3.46719 KES
5 MUR17.33595 KES
10 MUR34.67190 KES
20 MUR69.34380 KES
50 MUR173.35950 KES
100 MUR346.71900 KES
250 MUR866.79750 KES
500 MUR1733.59500 KES
1000 MUR3467.19000 KES
2000 MUR6934.38000 KES
5000 MUR17335.95000 KES
10000 MUR34671.90000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mauritian Rupee
1 KES0.28842 MUR
5 KES1.44209 MUR
10 KES2.88418 MUR
20 KES5.76836 MUR
50 KES14.42090 MUR
100 KES28.84180 MUR
250 KES72.10450 MUR
500 KES144.20900 MUR
1000 KES288.41800 MUR
2000 KES576.83600 MUR
5000 KES1442.09000 MUR
10000 KES2884.18000 MUR