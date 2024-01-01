Kenyan shillings to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert KES to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
912 vuv

1.000 KES = 0.9124 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:31
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8291.4741.6590.96818.229
1 GBP1.17111.279106.3221.7251.9421.13421.338
1 USD0.9160.782183.1581.3491.5190.88716.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Vanuatu Vatu
1 KES0.91244 VUV
5 KES4.56219 VUV
10 KES9.12437 VUV
20 KES18.24874 VUV
50 KES45.62185 VUV
100 KES91.24370 VUV
250 KES228.10925 VUV
500 KES456.21850 VUV
1000 KES912.43700 VUV
2000 KES1,824.87400 VUV
5000 KES4,562.18500 VUV
10000 KES9,124.37000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Kenyan Shilling
1 VUV1.09597 KES
5 VUV5.47985 KES
10 VUV10.95970 KES
20 VUV21.91940 KES
50 VUV54.79850 KES
100 VUV109.59700 KES
250 VUV273.99250 KES
500 VUV547.98500 KES
1000 VUV1,095.97000 KES
2000 VUV2,191.94000 KES
5000 VUV5,479.85000 KES
10000 VUV10,959.70000 KES