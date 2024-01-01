Kenyan shillings to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert KES to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
95.78 ghs

1.000 KES = 0.09578 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.811.4731.6580.96818.228
1 GBP1.17111.279106.3131.7251.9411.13321.34
1 USD0.9160.782183.1511.3491.5180.88616.691
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KES0.09578 GHS
5 KES0.47892 GHS
10 KES0.95784 GHS
20 KES1.91568 GHS
50 KES4.78920 GHS
100 KES9.57840 GHS
250 KES23.94600 GHS
500 KES47.89200 GHS
1000 KES95.78400 GHS
2000 KES191.56800 GHS
5000 KES478.92000 GHS
10000 KES957.84000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Kenyan Shilling
1 GHS10.44020 KES
5 GHS52.20100 KES
10 GHS104.40200 KES
20 GHS208.80400 KES
50 GHS522.01000 KES
100 GHS1,044.02000 KES
250 GHS2,610.05000 KES
500 GHS5,220.10000 KES
1000 GHS10,440.20000 KES
2000 GHS20,880.40000 KES
5000 GHS52,201.00000 KES
10000 GHS104,402.00000 KES