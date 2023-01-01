500 Ghanaian cedis to Kenyan shillings

Convert GHS to KES at the real exchange rate

500 ghs
6,600 kes

1.00000 GHS = 13.19980 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:18
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Kenyan Shilling
1 GHS13.19980 KES
5 GHS65.99900 KES
10 GHS131.99800 KES
20 GHS263.99600 KES
50 GHS659.99000 KES
100 GHS1319.98000 KES
250 GHS3299.95000 KES
500 GHS6599.90000 KES
1000 GHS13199.80000 KES
2000 GHS26399.60000 KES
5000 GHS65999.00000 KES
10000 GHS131998.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KES0.07576 GHS
5 KES0.37879 GHS
10 KES0.75759 GHS
20 KES1.51517 GHS
50 KES3.78793 GHS
100 KES7.57586 GHS
250 KES18.93965 GHS
500 KES37.87930 GHS
1000 KES75.75860 GHS
2000 KES151.51720 GHS
5000 KES378.79300 GHS
10000 KES757.58600 GHS