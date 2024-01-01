Kenyan shillings to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert KES to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
17.62 top

1.000 KES = 0.01762 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:19
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Tongan Paʻanga
1 KES0.01762 TOP
5 KES0.08809 TOP
10 KES0.17618 TOP
20 KES0.35235 TOP
50 KES0.88088 TOP
100 KES1.76175 TOP
250 KES4.40438 TOP
500 KES8.80875 TOP
1000 KES17.61750 TOP
2000 KES35.23500 TOP
5000 KES88.08750 TOP
10000 KES176.17500 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Kenyan Shilling
1 TOP56.76180 KES
5 TOP283.80900 KES
10 TOP567.61800 KES
20 TOP1,135.23600 KES
50 TOP2,838.09000 KES
100 TOP5,676.18000 KES
250 TOP14,190.45000 KES
500 TOP28,380.90000 KES
1000 TOP56,761.80000 KES
2000 TOP113,523.60000 KES
5000 TOP283,809.00000 KES
10000 TOP567,618.00000 KES