Kenyan shillings to Bulgarian levs today

Convert KES to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
13.51 bgn

1.000 KES = 0.01351 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:07
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bulgarian Lev
1 KES0.01351 BGN
5 KES0.06753 BGN
10 KES0.13506 BGN
20 KES0.27013 BGN
50 KES0.67532 BGN
100 KES1.35063 BGN
250 KES3.37658 BGN
500 KES6.75315 BGN
1000 KES13.50630 BGN
2000 KES27.01260 BGN
5000 KES67.53150 BGN
10000 KES135.06300 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kenyan Shilling
1 BGN74.03950 KES
5 BGN370.19750 KES
10 BGN740.39500 KES
20 BGN1,480.79000 KES
50 BGN3,701.97500 KES
100 BGN7,403.95000 KES
250 BGN18,509.87500 KES
500 BGN37,019.75000 KES
1000 BGN74,039.50000 KES
2000 BGN148,079.00000 KES
5000 BGN370,197.50000 KES
10000 BGN740,395.00000 KES