10 thousand Bulgarian levs to Kenyan shillings

Convert BGN to KES at the real exchange rate

10,000 bgn
720,869 kes

лв1.000 BGN = Ksh72.09 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High73.737873.7971
Low71.292170.2416
Average72.316871.9076
Change1.11%-0.08%
1 BGN to KES stats

The performance of BGN to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 73.7378 and a 30 day low of 71.2921. This means the 30 day average was 72.3168. The change for BGN to KES was 1.11.

The performance of BGN to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 73.7971 and a 90 day low of 70.2416. This means the 90 day average was 71.9076. The change for BGN to KES was -0.08.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kenyan Shilling
1 BGN72.08690 KES
5 BGN360.43450 KES
10 BGN720.86900 KES
20 BGN1,441.73800 KES
50 BGN3,604.34500 KES
100 BGN7,208.69000 KES
250 BGN18,021.72500 KES
500 BGN36,043.45000 KES
1000 BGN72,086.90000 KES
2000 BGN144,173.80000 KES
5000 BGN360,434.50000 KES
10000 BGN720,869.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bulgarian Lev
1 KES0.01387 BGN
5 KES0.06936 BGN
10 KES0.13872 BGN
20 KES0.27744 BGN
50 KES0.69361 BGN
100 KES1.38722 BGN
250 KES3.46805 BGN
500 KES6.93610 BGN
1000 KES13.87220 BGN
2000 KES27.74440 BGN
5000 KES69.36100 BGN
10000 KES138.72200 BGN