Kenyan shillings to Bulgarian levs today

Convert KES to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
14.12 bgn

Ksh1.000 KES = лв0.01412 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01420.0143
Low0.01370.0134
Average0.01400.0138
Change1.89%2.91%
1 KES to BGN stats

The performance of KES to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0142 and a 30 day low of 0.0137. This means the 30 day average was 0.0140. The change for KES to BGN was 1.89.

The performance of KES to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0143 and a 90 day low of 0.0134. This means the 90 day average was 0.0138. The change for KES to BGN was 2.91.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bulgarian Lev
1 KES0,01412 BGN
5 KES0,07062 BGN
10 KES0,14125 BGN
20 KES0,28249 BGN
50 KES0,70624 BGN
100 KES1,41247 BGN
250 KES3,53118 BGN
500 KES7,06235 BGN
1000 KES14,12470 BGN
2000 KES28,24940 BGN
5000 KES70,62350 BGN
10000 KES141,24700 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kenyan Shilling
1 BGN70,79780 KES
5 BGN353,98900 KES
10 BGN707,97800 KES
20 BGN1.415,95600 KES
50 BGN3.539,89000 KES
100 BGN7.079,78000 KES
250 BGN17.699,45000 KES
500 BGN35.398,90000 KES
1000 BGN70.797,80000 KES
2000 BGN141.595,60000 KES
5000 BGN353.989,00000 KES
10000 BGN707.978,00000 KES