250 Kenyan shillings to Bulgarian levs
Convert KES to BGN at the real exchange rate
|1 KES to BGN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0142
|0.0143
|Low
|0.0137
|0.0134
|Average
|0.0140
|0.0138
|Change
|1.89%
|2.91%
1 KES to BGN stats
The performance of KES to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0142 and a 30 day low of 0.0137. This means the 30 day average was 0.0140. The change for KES to BGN was 1.89.
The performance of KES to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0143 and a 90 day low of 0.0134. This means the 90 day average was 0.0138. The change for KES to BGN was 2.91.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kenyan Shilling
|1 BGN
|70,79780 KES
|5 BGN
|353,98900 KES
|10 BGN
|707,97800 KES
|20 BGN
|1.415,95600 KES
|50 BGN
|3.539,89000 KES
|100 BGN
|7.079,78000 KES
|250 BGN
|17.699,45000 KES
|500 BGN
|35.398,90000 KES
|1000 BGN
|70.797,80000 KES
|2000 BGN
|141.595,60000 KES
|5000 BGN
|353.989,00000 KES
|10000 BGN
|707.978,00000 KES