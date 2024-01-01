Kenyan shillings to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert KES to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
240.41 twd

1.000 KES = 0.2404 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8131.4741.6590.96818.228
1 GBP1.17111.279106.3021.7251.9421.13321.337
1 USD0.9160.782183.1431.3491.5190.88716.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KES0.24041 TWD
5 KES1.20207 TWD
10 KES2.40414 TWD
20 KES4.80828 TWD
50 KES12.02070 TWD
100 KES24.04140 TWD
250 KES60.10350 TWD
500 KES120.20700 TWD
1000 KES240.41400 TWD
2000 KES480.82800 TWD
5000 KES1,202.07000 TWD
10000 KES2,404.14000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 TWD4.15949 KES
5 TWD20.79745 KES
10 TWD41.59490 KES
20 TWD83.18980 KES
50 TWD207.97450 KES
100 TWD415.94900 KES
250 TWD1,039.87250 KES
500 TWD2,079.74500 KES
1000 TWD4,159.49000 KES
2000 TWD8,318.98000 KES
5000 TWD20,797.45000 KES
10000 TWD41,594.90000 KES