1 New Taiwan dollar to Kenyan shillings

Convert TWD to KES at the real exchange rate

1 twd
5 kes

1.00000 TWD = 4.89226 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.333450.7867821.34971.498027.81465146.8250.91875
1 SGD0.74993410.5900351.012191.123415.86047110.1090.689025
1 GBP1.2711.6948111.715471.903989.93242186.6151.16754
1 CAD0.7409050.987960.58293111.109895.78992108.7830.680729

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 TWD4.89226 KES
5 TWD24.46130 KES
10 TWD48.92260 KES
20 TWD97.84520 KES
50 TWD244.61300 KES
100 TWD489.22600 KES
250 TWD1223.06500 KES
500 TWD2446.13000 KES
1000 TWD4892.26000 KES
2000 TWD9784.52000 KES
5000 TWD24461.30000 KES
10000 TWD48922.60000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KES0.20441 TWD
5 KES1.02202 TWD
10 KES2.04405 TWD
20 KES4.08810 TWD
50 KES10.22025 TWD
100 KES20.44050 TWD
250 KES51.10125 TWD
500 KES102.20250 TWD
1000 KES204.40500 TWD
2000 KES408.81000 TWD
5000 KES1022.02500 TWD
10000 KES2044.05000 TWD