Kenyan shillings to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert KES to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
293.01 uah

1.000 KES = 0.2930 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:20
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KES0.29301 UAH
5 KES1.46505 UAH
10 KES2.93009 UAH
20 KES5.86018 UAH
50 KES14.65045 UAH
100 KES29.30090 UAH
250 KES73.25225 UAH
500 KES146.50450 UAH
1000 KES293.00900 UAH
2000 KES586.01800 UAH
5000 KES1,465.04500 UAH
10000 KES2,930.09000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Kenyan Shilling
1 UAH3.41287 KES
5 UAH17.06435 KES
10 UAH34.12870 KES
20 UAH68.25740 KES
50 UAH170.64350 KES
100 UAH341.28700 KES
250 UAH853.21750 KES
500 UAH1,706.43500 KES
1000 UAH3,412.87000 KES
2000 UAH6,825.74000 KES
5000 UAH17,064.35000 KES
10000 UAH34,128.70000 KES