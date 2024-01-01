Kenyan shillings to Philippine pesos today

Convert KES to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
422.79 php

1.000 KES = 0.4228 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8341.4741.6590.96818.228
1 GBP1.17111.279106.3321.7251.9421.13321.338
1 USD0.9160.782183.1661.3491.5190.88716.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Philippine Peso
1 KES0.42279 PHP
5 KES2.11393 PHP
10 KES4.22786 PHP
20 KES8.45572 PHP
50 KES21.13930 PHP
100 KES42.27860 PHP
250 KES105.69650 PHP
500 KES211.39300 PHP
1000 KES422.78600 PHP
2000 KES845.57200 PHP
5000 KES2,113.93000 PHP
10000 KES4,227.86000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 PHP2.36526 KES
5 PHP11.82630 KES
10 PHP23.65260 KES
20 PHP47.30520 KES
50 PHP118.26300 KES
100 PHP236.52600 KES
250 PHP591.31500 KES
500 PHP1,182.63000 KES
1000 PHP2,365.26000 KES
2000 PHP4,730.52000 KES
5000 PHP11,826.30000 KES
10000 PHP23,652.60000 KES