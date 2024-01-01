Convert KES to PHP at the real exchange rate

Kenyan shillings to Philippine pesos today

1,000 kes
452.36 php

Ksh1.000 KES = ₱0.4524 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.45820.4582
Low0.44480.4239
Average0.45380.4406
Change0.63%6.34%
1 KES to PHP stats

The performance of KES to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4582 and a 30 day low of 0.4448. This means the 30 day average was 0.4538. The change for KES to PHP was 0.63.

The performance of KES to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4582 and a 90 day low of 0.4239. This means the 90 day average was 0.4406. The change for KES to PHP was 6.34.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Philippine Peso
1 KES0,45236 PHP
5 KES2,26178 PHP
10 KES4,52355 PHP
20 KES9,04710 PHP
50 KES22,61775 PHP
100 KES45,23550 PHP
250 KES113,08875 PHP
500 KES226,17750 PHP
1000 KES452,35500 PHP
2000 KES904,71000 PHP
5000 KES2.261,77500 PHP
10000 KES4.523,55000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 PHP2,21065 KES
5 PHP11,05325 KES
10 PHP22,10650 KES
20 PHP44,21300 KES
50 PHP110,53250 KES
100 PHP221,06500 KES
250 PHP552,66250 KES
500 PHP1.105,32500 KES
1000 PHP2.210,65000 KES
2000 PHP4.421,30000 KES
5000 PHP11.053,25000 KES
10000 PHP22.106,50000 KES