10 Philippine pesos to Kenyan shillings

Convert PHP to KES at the real exchange rate

10 php
22 kes

₱1.000 PHP = Ksh2.194 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:28
Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3730.9251.5010.7821,369.55156.817.241
1 CAD0.72910.6741.0930.569997.742114.2395.275
1 EUR1.0811.48411.6230.8451,480.96169.567.83
1 AUD0.6660.9150.61610.521912.463104.4754.824

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 PHP2,19390 KES
5 PHP10,96950 KES
10 PHP21,93900 KES
20 PHP43,87800 KES
50 PHP109,69500 KES
100 PHP219,39000 KES
250 PHP548,47500 KES
500 PHP1.096,95000 KES
1000 PHP2.193,90000 KES
2000 PHP4.387,80000 KES
5000 PHP10.969,50000 KES
10000 PHP21.939,00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Philippine Peso
1 KES0,45581 PHP
5 KES2,27905 PHP
10 KES4,55810 PHP
20 KES9,11620 PHP
50 KES22,79050 PHP
100 KES45,58100 PHP
250 KES113,95250 PHP
500 KES227,90500 PHP
1000 KES455,81000 PHP
2000 KES911,62000 PHP
5000 KES2.279,05000 PHP
10000 KES4.558,10000 PHP